All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3 Springfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4 Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6 Providence 2 1 0 0 1 3 5 5 Charlotte 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 5 Bridgeport 3 0 1 0 2 2 5 8 Lehigh Valley 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 11 Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9 Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2 Belleville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Cleveland 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3 Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8 Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9 Manitoba 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 10 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 3 2 0 0 1 5 11 8 Bakersfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 7 Stockton 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3 Abbotsford 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 11 Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Colorado 2 0 1 0 1 1 7 11 San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled