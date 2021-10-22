Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/22 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 21 4 6 69 62 38
Nashville 11 3 16 49 47 27
Philadelphia 12 8 10 46 42 32
Orlando City 12 8 10 46 43 42
Atlanta 11 9 10 43 40 34
CF Montréal 11 10 9 42 43 40
D.C. United 12 13 5 41 51 44
New York City FC 11 11 8 41 45 34
New York 11 11 7 40 35 30
Columbus 10 12 8 38 37 40
Inter Miami CF 10 15 5 35 28 47
Chicago 8 16 7 31 35 51
Toronto FC 6 17 7 25 34 59
Cincinnati 4 18 8 20 32 59
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 17 6 7 58 50 26
Sporting Kansas City 15 7 7 52 52 33
Colorado 14 6 10 52 43 32
Portland 14 12 4 46 48 49
LA Galaxy 13 11 6 45 44 46
Minnesota United 12 10 8 44 35 37
Vancouver 11 9 10 43 40 41
Real Salt Lake 12 11 6 42 48 45
Los Angeles FC 11 12 7 40 46 44
San Jose 9 12 9 36 40 47
Houston 6 13 12 30 35 49
FC Dallas 6 14 10 28 41 50
Austin FC 7 19 4 25 29 49

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, San Jose 1

Columbus 4, Miami 0

Chicago 2, New England 2, tie

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0

Nashville 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 1, Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 1

LA Galaxy 2, Portland 1

Sunday, October 17

New York 1, New York City FC 0

Vancouver 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Wednesday, October 20

Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3

CF Montréal 1, Orlando City 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

New England 3, D.C. United 2

Miami 3, Toronto FC 0

Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 1, Nashville 1, tie

LA Galaxy 3, Houston 0

Seattle 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 3, Portland 2

San Jose 4, Austin FC 0

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 24

Houston at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27

Colorado at New England, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, November 1

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-22 23:52 GMT+08:00

