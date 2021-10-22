All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|18
|14
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|12
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|6
|2-0-1
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|13
|13
|2-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|Ottawa
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|7
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|3
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|3
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Montreal
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|12
|2-0-1
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|11
|2
|0-0-1
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|6
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|16
|6
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|13
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|16
|16
|2-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|9
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|0
|0-0-0
|1-2-1
|0-1-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|6
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|0
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|14
|5
|1-0-0
|0-2-1
|0-0-1
|Nashville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|8
|8
|1-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11
|7
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|0-2-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-0
|Chicago
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|9
|2
|0-2-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Edmonton
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|19
|14
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|San Jose
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|4
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vancouver
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|0
|0-0-0
|2-2-1
|0-0-1
|Anaheim
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|5
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|2
|0-0-1
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|Seattle
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|0
|0-0-0
|1-3-1
|0-1-0
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|8
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Vegas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|5
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Washington 4, New Jersey 1
Carolina 4, Montreal 1
San Jose 2, Ottawa 1
Florida 4, Colorado 1
Calgary 3, Detroit 0
Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1
Vancouver 4, Chicago 1
Edmonton 5, Arizona 1
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.