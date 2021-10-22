Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/22 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 4 4 0 0 8 18 14 3-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6 12 12 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 6 2-0-1 0-1-0 2-1-0
Detroit 4 2 1 1 5 13 13 2-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 8 7 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 3 0-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Boston 2 1 1 0 2 6 3 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Montreal 5 0 5 0 0 4 2 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Washington 4 3 0 1 7 16 12 2-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 11 2 0-0-1 3-1-0 0-1-0
Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 13 6 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 6 1-0-1 1-0-1 0-0-0
Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 14 13 3-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 16 16 2-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 3 2 1 0 4 9 9 2-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 0 0-0-0 1-2-1 0-1-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 15 0 0-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 6 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 8 0 0-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 4 1 2 1 3 14 5 1-0-0 0-2-1 0-0-1
Nashville 4 1 3 0 2 8 8 1-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 11 7 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 8 5 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-1-0
Chicago 5 0 4 1 1 9 2 0-2-0 0-2-1 0-1-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Edmonton 4 4 0 0 8 19 14 3-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 11 4 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 14 0 0-0-0 2-2-1 0-0-1
Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 14 5 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Calgary 3 1 1 1 3 7 2 0-0-1 1-1-0 0-1-1
Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 0 0-0-0 1-3-1 0-1-0
Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 9 8 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Vegas 3 1 2 0 2 7 5 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Washington 4, New Jersey 1

Carolina 4, Montreal 1

San Jose 2, Ottawa 1

Florida 4, Colorado 1

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1

Vancouver 4, Chicago 1

Edmonton 5, Arizona 1

Friday's Games

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-22 23:52 GMT+08:00

