Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) will provide data requested by the United States government by Nov. 8, reports said Friday (Oct. 22).

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had asked for information deemed confidential about semiconductor makers’ inventories, lead times, clients, and suppliers.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it was cooperating with all involved parties to respond to demand for semiconductors, CNA reported. Company executives have said that part of the shortage had been caused by hoarding, though it did not name the businesses that might be responsible.

The automotive sector, in particular, has suffered from semiconductor supply problems, forcing it to delay the launch of new models and the delivery of cars to clients.

The U.S. government said earlier that chip producers including Intel, Infineon Technologies, and SK Hynix had agreed to supply information and help resolve the shortages.