Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8

Biden administration requested information to help resolve chip shortage

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/22 20:23
TSMC says it will supply the U.S. government with requested data by Nov. 8. 

TSMC says it will supply the U.S. government with requested data by Nov. 8.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) will provide data requested by the United States government by Nov. 8, reports said Friday (Oct. 22).

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had asked for information deemed confidential about semiconductor makers’ inventories, lead times, clients, and suppliers.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it was cooperating with all involved parties to respond to demand for semiconductors, CNA reported. Company executives have said that part of the shortage had been caused by hoarding, though it did not name the businesses that might be responsible.

The automotive sector, in particular, has suffered from semiconductor supply problems, forcing it to delay the launch of new models and the delivery of cars to clients.

The U.S. government said earlier that chip producers including Intel, Infineon Technologies, and SK Hynix had agreed to supply information and help resolve the shortages.
TSMC
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
semiconductors
chip crunch
automotive chip shortage
Biden administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Trust key to success for Taiwan's TSMC: American economist
Trust key to success for Taiwan's TSMC: American economist
2021/10/22 10:27
Taiwan’s TSMC posts record third quarter profit
Taiwan’s TSMC posts record third quarter profit
2021/10/15 13:06
Taiwan’s TSMC confident its chips will outperform Intel's new product line
Taiwan’s TSMC confident its chips will outperform Intel's new product line
2021/10/15 11:26
Taiwan’s TSMC to start production at new Japan plant
Taiwan’s TSMC to start production at new Japan plant
2021/10/14 15:43
Taiwan’s TSMC mulling response to US supply chain disclosure request
Taiwan’s TSMC mulling response to US supply chain disclosure request
2021/10/07 15:01