Foreign minister hails start of a new era in Taiwan-EU relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Friday (Oct. 22) hailed the start of a new era in ties between Taiwan and the European Union after the European Parliament approved a proposal to upgrade relations by an overwhelming majority.

A total of 580 members of parliament voted in favor of the report, 26 opposed it and 66 abstained. In addition to a strengthening of ties, the document also advocated renaming the European Economic Office in Taipei as the EU Office in Taiwan, CNA reported.

Speaking at the Legislative Yuan, Wu emphasized parallels in democratic development between Taiwan and the countries of central and eastern Europe, a region he will visit next week. The nations have similar democratic values, the foreign minister said.

Wu plans to visit Slovakia and the Czech Republic. He predicted that more European politicians would travel in the opposite direction to get to know Taiwan.