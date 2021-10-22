T20 WCup: Ireland bats 1st vs. Namibia in virtual KO game

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ireland won the toss and chose to bat first against Namibia on Friday in a match that will determine the final qualifier for the Super 12s at the T20 World Cup.

The losing team in Sharjah will join the Netherlands in being eliminated from Group A of qualifying.

Ireland was unchanged from its loss to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, while Pikky Ya France came in for Stephan Baard so Namibia could get an extra spinner into the team on a pitch that should turn at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Later, Sri Lanka, which already is assured of qualifying from the group, plays the Netherlands.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports