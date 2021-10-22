Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese who took AZ can take BNT for 2nd dose in November

At least 550,000 Taiwanese who received 1st AZ shot can receive BNT jab

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/22 18:46
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines. (Reuters photo)

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Approximately 550,000 Taiwanese who have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine will be able to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) shot as soon as November.

In its 13th round of inoculations, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) will allow for the mixing of the AZ and BNT vaccines. The round is anticipated to start as early as November and will be open to all age groups who were eligible for the AZ jab.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Friday (Oct. 22) said that according to estimates, if all 12 rounds of vaccines are administered as scheduled, about 550,000 doses of the BNT vaccine will be available for residents who received their first dose of the AZ vaccine at least 10 weeks ago. If lots of people miss their appointments for BNT shots before then, even more doses will be made available.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the BNT shots should be available for AZ recipients by November. Regarding the registration to indicate a preference for BNT, due to a slight modification of the vaccine registration and reservation platform, Chen said the new application policies will be announced in the next two days.

There are concerns that a lot of people will drop their AZ appointments and wait for a different vaccine brand. In response, Chen said that although there are international reports that the AZ jab mixed with mRNA shots can induce more antibodies, some experts have pointed out that different types of vaccines will trigger the body to produce different antibodies, which may increase the risk of adverse reactions.

He said that although the probability is low, different vaccines have their advantages and the CECC will provide a certain amount of each as much as possible for the public to choose from.
Covid vaccines
Covid vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech
Pfizer BNT vaccine
BNT vaccine
BioNTech vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

WHO includes Taiwan's Medigen vaccine in Phase III trials
WHO includes Taiwan's Medigen vaccine in Phase III trials
2021/10/22 10:42
Filipina, Indonesian latest Sinovac breakthrough cases in Taiwan
Filipina, Indonesian latest Sinovac breakthrough cases in Taiwan
2021/10/20 15:23
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
2021/10/16 18:03
Taiwan bails 17 insider trading suspects in BioNTech vaccine deal
Taiwan bails 17 insider trading suspects in BioNTech vaccine deal
2021/10/16 13:35
Japan to donate more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
Japan to donate more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
2021/10/15 18:02