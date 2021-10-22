Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building, 1 reported dead

By ASHOK SHARMA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/22 16:17
Fire breaks out in Mumbai building, 1 reported dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire broke out in a 61-story luxury apartment building in Mumbai in western India on Friday, a fire official said.

The New Delhi Television channel reported one death, but there was no immediate confirmation by the fire authorities.

Television images showed heavy black smoke billowing into the sky from the 19th floor apartment on Curry Road in south Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

The official said 16 fire engines were trying to extinguish the blaze. The official in Mumbai’s central fire control room declined to give his name because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In August, a fire killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in Ahmedabad, a key city in Gujarat state. In December 2018, a late-night fire in a Mumbai restaurant killed 15 people.

Updated : 2021-10-22 17:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
French presidential candidate says Taiwan not a country, independence red line for China
French presidential candidate says Taiwan not a country, independence red line for China
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan