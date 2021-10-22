Chinese leader expected to comment on Taiwan in speech about UN

Chinese leader Xi Jinping during an address on climate change Oct. 12. Chinese leader Xi Jinping during an address on climate change Oct. 12. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) is expected to mention Taiwan in a speech on Monday (Oct. 25) to mark the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China’s accession to the United Nations, reports said Friday (Oct. 22).

The announcement of the speech by China’s foreign ministry came as Taiwan’s plight has been gaining international support. United States President Joe Biden has criticized China's plane incursions and the European Parliament has overwhelmingly approved a motion for closer ties with Taiwan.

The date of Oct. 25 is significant because it coincides with “Taiwan Retrocession Day,” a former public holiday in Taiwan marking the Kuomintang (KMT) government gaining control over the island nation in 1945, CNA reported.

Over the past week, Taiwan and China have commented on United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, passed in 1971, when the KMT government left the U.N. and the communist regime took up its seat. Beijing has tried to claim sovereignty over Taiwan and block it from global organizations on the back of the resolution, a move that has been widely condemned.