AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Oumie Nyassi shows a video circulating on the internet and that has been confirmed as fake news of a woman claiming she was magnetized after receiving... Oumie Nyassi shows a video circulating on the internet and that has been confirmed as fake news of a woman claiming she was magnetized after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, in a doctors office at Serrekunda, Gambia hospital, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021. Nyassi, 24, said that she would get the vaccine only after delivering her baby. As health officials in Gambia and across Africa urge women to be vaccinated, they've confronted hesitancy among those of childbearing age. Although data on gender breakdown of vaccine distribution are lacking globally, experts see a growing number of women in Africa's poorest countries consistently missing out on vaccines. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Migrants aboard a precarious rubber boat end up in water while others grab a centifloat before being rescued by a team of the Sea Watch-3, around 35 m... Migrants aboard a precarious rubber boat end up in water while others grab a centifloat before being rescued by a team of the Sea Watch-3, around 35 miles away from Libya, in Libyan SAR zone, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Valeria Mongelli)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, Oct... Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Pope Francis greets a group of nuns during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Al... Pope Francis greets a group of nuns during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, right, playing the role of the High Priestess, holds the torch during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olym... Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, right, playing the role of the High Priestess, holds the torch during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, left, is tackled by Manchester City's John Stones during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and ... Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, left, is tackled by Manchester City's John Stones during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

A cosplayer looks at a baby during the Comic Con event in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Comic Con is a three day celebration of... A cosplayer looks at a baby during the Comic Con event in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Comic Con is a three day celebration of modern pop-culture and attracts large crowds of enthusiasts. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Members of the Anglo-Iranian communities and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran hold a memorial service for British MP David Ame... Members of the Anglo-Iranian communities and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran hold a memorial service for British MP David Amess outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. British lawmaker David Amess was killed on Friday during a meeting with constituents at the Belfairs Methodist church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Cryst... Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Monday Oct. 18, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Lava flows from a volcano destroying houses at La Laguna neighbourhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021. A second ton... Lava flows from a volcano destroying houses at La Laguna neighbourhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021. A second tongue of lava is expected to reach the Atlantic today and release more toxic gases into the atmosphere, an event which will lead to the home confinement of some nearby towns. (AP Photo/Saul Santos)

An aerial view shows fresh graves at the Yastrebkovskoe cemetery, which serves as one of the burial grounds for those who died of the coronavirus, out... An aerial view shows fresh graves at the Yastrebkovskoe cemetery, which serves as one of the burial grounds for those who died of the coronavirus, outside in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new confirmed infections and more than thousand deaths in the past 24 hours. That brought Russia's death toll to 227,389, by far the highest in Europe. Moscow Mayor Sergei said all restaurants, cafes and non-food stores, gyms, cinemas and other entertainment venues in the Russian capital will be shut from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

A protester is detained by police officers following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police of... A protester is detained by police officers following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Migrants rest on the deck of the Sea Watch-3 rescue ship in Maltese SAR zone, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Between Oct. 17-18, Sea Watch-3 has rescued 412 ... Migrants rest on the deck of the Sea Watch-3 rescue ship in Maltese SAR zone, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Between Oct. 17-18, Sea Watch-3 has rescued 412 migrants from seven different boats in distress and is currently asking for a safe port to disembark them. (AP Photo/Valeria Mongelli)

OCT. 15-21, 2021

From the migrant crisis taking place at sea, to the continuing lava flow from a volcano on the Canary Islands and protests on the anniversary of Nigeria’s demonstrations against police brutality, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.

