AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/22 14:28
Migrants rest on the deck of the Sea Watch-3 rescue ship in Maltese SAR zone, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Between Oct. 17-18, Sea Watch-3 has rescued 412 ...
A protester is detained by police officers following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police of...
An aerial view shows fresh graves at the Yastrebkovskoe cemetery, which serves as one of the burial grounds for those who died of the coronavirus, out...
Lava flows from a volcano destroying houses at La Laguna neighbourhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021. A second ton...
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Cryst...
Members of the Anglo-Iranian communities and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran hold a memorial service for British MP David Ame...
A cosplayer looks at a baby during the Comic Con event in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Comic Con is a three day celebration of...
Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, left, is tackled by Manchester City's John Stones during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and ...
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, right, playing the role of the High Priestess, holds the torch during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olym...
Pope Francis greets a group of nuns during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Al...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, Oct...
Migrants aboard a precarious rubber boat end up in water while others grab a centifloat before being rescued by a team of the Sea Watch-3, around 35 m...
Oumie Nyassi shows a video circulating on the internet and that has been confirmed as fake news of a woman claiming she was magnetized after receiving...

OCT. 15-21, 2021

From the migrant crisis taking place at sea, to the continuing lava flow from a volcano on the Canary Islands and protests on the anniversary of Nigeria’s demonstrations against police brutality, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

