A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Luch spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Satur... A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Luch spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The probe will observe Trojan asteroids, a unique family of asteroids that orbit the sun in front of and behind Jupiter. (AP Photo/(John Raoux)

A couple takes photos as the sun rises at Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Bro... A couple takes photos as the sun rises at Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand together at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as they arrive to attend an event marking ... President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand together at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as they arrive to attend an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of memorial in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams speaks during the grand opening of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, a skyscraper observatory on Manhattan'... New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams speaks during the grand opening of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, a skyscraper observatory on Manhattan's iconic 42nd Street, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A climate change demonstrator mocks Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has blocked President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, We... A climate change demonstrator mocks Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has blocked President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Producer Cheryl Rich joins protesters outside the Netflix building in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Critics and supp... Producer Cheryl Rich joins protesters outside the Netflix building in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Critics and supporters of Dave Chappelle's Netflix special and its anti-transgender comments gathered outside the company's offices Wednesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo breaks his bat and grounds out during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series... Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo breaks his bat and grounds out during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series Houston Astros Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Members of the United Auto Workers listen to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speak outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Anken... Members of the United Auto Workers listen to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speak outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. About 10,000 UAW workers have gone on strike against John Deere since last Thursday at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Capitol is seen at sunrise, in Washington, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The Capitol is seen at sunrise, in Washington, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton makes a catch as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) defends during the second half of an NFL foo... Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton makes a catch as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

OCT. 15 - 21, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

