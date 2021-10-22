Queen Elizabeth spends night at hospital

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been vaccinated against the coronavirus Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been vaccinated against the coronavirus

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in hospital for the first time in years after being advised to rest and cancel her visit to Northern Ireland this week, the Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today (Thursday), and remains in good spirits," the palace said in a statement.

Elizabeth had been due to attend an ecumenical service in the border town of Armagh on Thursday to mark the 100th centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland.

What do we know about the hospitalization?

On Wednesday morning, she "reluctantly accepted medical advice" to get some rest, the palace said.

She stayed at the private King Edward VII's Hospital in central London.

The overnight stay was for "practical reasons," they said without elaborating on the nature of tests carried out.

Her ailment was not related to COVID-19, the palace said. The 95-year-old monarch has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

She was back at her desk on Thursday afternoon and has been undertaking light duties, the palace said.

The UK's Press Association news agency said the hospital visit on Wednesday was unannounced as it was expected to be short stay.

Past hospitalizations

The last time Elizabeth spent a night in hospital is believed to have been in 2013 when she was suffering from symptoms of gastroenteritis.

She had a successful surgery to treat an eye cataract in 2018, and also had a knee operation in 2003.

However, royal officials are hesitant to share health issues, saying medical matters are private.

Her late husband, Prince Philip, spent four weeks at the same hospital in February this year for treatment for a pre-existing heart condition.

Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years, died in April just weeks before his 100th birthday.

Elizabeth is the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch. She took to the throne in 1952 and will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years of her rule — next year.

Next month, she is scheduled to join other senior royals, including her son and heir, Prince Charles, for a series of events linked to the UN climate summit in Glasglow.

adi/aw (AFP, Reuters)