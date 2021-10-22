Art Taipei launches virtual gallery featuring edible NFTs

Art Taipei takes place at Taipei World Trade Center until Oct. 25. (Art Taipei photo) Art Taipei takes place at Taipei World Trade Center until Oct. 25. (Art Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Art Taipei fair presented modern art and NFTs from 124 galleries on Thursday (Oct. 21) at Taipei World Trade Center Hall No. 1.

Vice President William Lai (賴清德) and Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) appeared at the opening press conference for the event hosted by Taiwan Art Gallery Association.

Works from Doctors without Borders (MSF) and six collaborations from artists and fashion designers made their debuts. In addition, there were "art power" sessions from the nation's top 10 galleries.

To celebrate Doctors without Borders' 50th anniversary, five photographers from Magnum Photos — Enri Canaj, Thomas Dworzak, Newsha Tavakolian, Yael Martínez, and Zied Ben Romdhane — showed their works. They looked at refugees in Greece, Mexico, and Sudan at MSF's frontline missions.

Art Taipei and curating platform EchoX co-produced a virtual gallery that features NFTs launched by Capital Art Center, Chini Gallery, and Dynasty Gallery. The exhibition “We Are What We Eat” features edible NFTs minted by digital artist Huang Hsin-chien (黃心健), famed chef Andre Chiang (江振誠), and dancer Billy Chang (張逸軍).

More information will be revealed soon on the website. There will also be a series of talks, while bookings for tours are available online until Monday. For more information, visit the website.