VP Lai reiterates Taiwan's commitment to developing cultural, creative industries

Taiwan is sparing no efforts in developing cultural and creative industries, according to Vice President Lai Ching-te Oct. 21.



Cultural and creative industries are among the government’s top priorities, the vice president said. Enhanced public-private cooperation is key to ensuring their smooth and successful development, he added.



Lai made the remarks while attending the opening ceremony of Art Taipei in Taipei City.



The event has served as a very important exchange platform for international arts in Asia since its initiation in 1992, Lai said, adding that it has also facilitated the development of arts and culture in Taiwan through effort from all sectors.



The vice president also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the event organizer, the Taiwan Art Gallery Association, as well as the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education for pushing the development of cultural and creative industries in Taiwan.



In a statement released by the MOC, the 28th edition of the art fair is underway through Oct. 25 at the Taipei World Trade Center.



Other high-profile attendees at the event included Jasmine Elise Huggins, diplomatic corps dean and ambassador to Taiwan of St. Kitts and Nevis; Icyang Parod, minister of the Cabinet-level Council of Indigenous Peoples; Lee Yung-te, minister of culture; Oliver Chang, chairperson of the TAGA ; Tsai Chi-chang, vice president of the Legislative Yuan; and Tsai Ching-hwa, deputy minister of education.



Organized by the TAGA since 1992, Art Taipei has been the landmark fair of international contemporary art in the Asia-Pacific region.