Taiwan president attends semiconductor academy opening at NCKU

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) held an opening ceremony for its new Academy of Innovative Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing on Friday (Oct. 22), celebrating the event with government leaders including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and business representatives.

CNA cited President Tsai as saying at the opening ceremony that since tensions rose between the U.S. and China and the global COVID-19 outbreak, Taiwan’s status as a leader of the semiconductor industry has drawn the world’s attention. To take advantage of Taiwan’s position, the country must keep advancing its industry, and thus nurturing new talent is a key strategic investment.

Thus, the “Industry-Academia Cooperative Innovation Act” implemented since May 2021 aims to loosen restrictions and encourage businesses to work with schools and promote research and development in key industries, said Tsai. NCKU is the first university to open its semiconductor school out of the four universities approved, and Tsai added that industrial participation in academic research will surely improve talent quality and educational efficiency.



President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the opening ceremony. (National Cheng Kung University photo)

NCKU President Su Huey-hen (蘇慧貞) said NCKU’s Academy of Innovative Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing is blessed with an excellent environment and focuses on artificial intelligence. She invited other schools with different strengths to join the government’s innovative education platform and produce interdisciplinary talents for the future.

According to NCKU's press release, the Academy has partnered with 15 prominent businesses in Taiwan, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Delta Electronics, Yageo Corp., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE Group), China Steel Corporation, and the China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) to offer five degree programs. These include Semiconductor Technology (半導體製程), Integrated Circuit Design (晶片設計), Semiconductor Packaging and Testing (半導體封測), Key Materials (關鍵材料), and Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing (智能與永續製造).

Per NCKU, other guests at the event included representatives from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Tainan City Deputy Mayor Tai Chien (戴謙), National Applied Research Laboratories President Wu Kuang-chong (吳光鍾), as well as Powerchip Technology Corp. Chair Frank Huang (黃崇仁), ASE Group CEO Wu Tien-yu (吳田玉), Yageo Corporation CEO David Wang (王淡如), China Steel Corporation Chair Wong Chao-Tung (翁朝棟), and Delta Electronics General Manager Andy Liu (劉佳容).



NCKU President Su Huey-hen. (National Cheng Kung University photo)

The Academy of Innovative Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing said NCKU has the advantage of working closely with top businesses in various industries, offering abundant industrial and academic resources to its students. On Sept. 24, the university opened Taiwan’s first carbon-negative factory, which saw nearly 200 representatives from more than 60 companies in attendance, according to an earlier report.

Armed with the insight and experience of professionals, faculty from colleges such as Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Engineering, and Science, the academy offers students the chance to plan out their future careers. Meanwhile, NCKU’s solid foundation in artificial intelligence, sustainable energy, smart mechanics, smart manufacturing, circular economy, carbon neutrality, nanomaterials, quantum computers, and big data, provides students with the chance to explore diverse practical research subjects.

According to NCKU, by the time the first round of admissions closed on Oct. 12, around 178 students had applied to attend master’s and PhD programs, and are currently awaiting results to be announced on Nov. 17. The academy will open another round of admissions in February 2022.