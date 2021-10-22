Alexa
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open

Chou will face Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk-yiu in quarterfinals of badminton competition

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/22 14:58
Badminton star Chou Tien-chen. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan badminton ace Chou Tien-chen (周天成) has progressed through to the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open after crushing his Chinese opponent in straight games on Thursday (Oct. 21).

The fourth-seeded Chou trounced China’s Lu Guangzu (陸光祖) in a 21-15, 21-18 victory in just 39 minutes, extending Chou’s head-to-head with Lu to 3-0, according to a CNA report.

Lu, who is ranked 27th in the world, got a quick two points at the start of the match, but Chou soon found his form and spun off eight successive points. The Taiwan badminton ace then kept that lead and won the game 21-15.

The second game was a little closer, with the players neck and neck at 14-14. Chou then lost three points before swapping up his strategy to play the net and get nice and close for some powerful smashes, which secured him the next six points and a lead of 20-17.

Chou then fumbled and a poor serve gave one point away to Lu. Yet Lu's next return shot missed the table and Chou won the second game 21-18.

Chou faces 25-year-old Lee Cheuk-yiu (李卓耀) of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals on Friday (Oct. 22).
