Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kyle Connor scores twice, Jets beat Ducks 5-1 for 1st win

By Associated Press
2021/10/22 11:10
Kyle Connor scores twice, Jets beat Ducks 5-1 for 1st win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist with regular linemates Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele in COVID-19 protocol and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Thursday night for their first victory of the season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves to help the Jets improve to 1-2-1.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and assist, Andrew Copp and Josh Morrissey also scored, and Nate Schmidt added two assists.

Wheeler was symptomatic, tested positive and began the NHL’s minimum 10-day quarantine on Monday. Scheifele tested positive Tuesday, but is asymptomatic. He needs to stay that way and produce two straight negative tests before returning.

Connor played on a line with Dubois and Evgeny Svechnikov.

Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 22 saves. Playing the third game of a four-game trip, the Ducks fell to 2-3-0.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Nashville on Saturday night.

Updated : 2021-10-22 12:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
French presidential candidate says Taiwan not a country, independence red line for China
French presidential candidate says Taiwan not a country, independence red line for China
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail