Kyle Connor scores twice, Jets beat Ducks 5-1 for 1st win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist with regular linemates Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele in COVID-19 protocol and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Thursday night for their first victory of the season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves to help the Jets improve to 1-2-1.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and assist, Andrew Copp and Josh Morrissey also scored, and Nate Schmidt added two assists.

Wheeler was symptomatic, tested positive and began the NHL’s minimum 10-day quarantine on Monday. Scheifele tested positive Tuesday, but is asymptomatic. He needs to stay that way and produce two straight negative tests before returning.

Connor played on a line with Dubois and Evgeny Svechnikov.

Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 22 saves. Playing the third game of a four-game trip, the Ducks fell to 2-3-0.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Nashville on Saturday night.