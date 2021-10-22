China cries foul at EU report backing closer Taiwan ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping looks as he arrives at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People ... Chinese President Xi Jinping looks as he arrives at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Xi said on Saturday reunification with Taiwan must happen and will happen peacefully, despite a ratcheting-up of China's threats to attack the island. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China on Thursday (Oct. 21) lashed out at the European Parliament for "obstinately adopting" a report that calls for closer relations between the EU and Taiwan.

On Wednesday evening (Oct. 20), the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of a report titled "EU-Taiwan Relations and Cooperation," with a count of 580 votes in favor, 26 against, and 66 abstentions. The report calls for laying the groundwork for a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) and expresses "grave concern" over China's continued military aggression and disinformation campaigns against Taiwan.

China's state-run mouthpiece Xinhua on Thursday (Oct. 21) cited the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPPCC National Committee as accusing the European Parliament of having "obstinately adopted" the report, which "trumpeted" improved ties with Taiwan and "seriously violated the basic norms of international relations," as well as the "one China" principle, and commitments made by the EU when it established relations with China. It claimed the approval of the report "seriously damaged mutual trust and cooperation" between Beijing and Brussels.

The Chinese Communist Party's (CCP's) advisory body then stated that "We strongly condemn and firmly reject it." It emphasized that the "Taiwan question" is purely an internal affair that must be "decided by Chinese people themselves," without mentioning whether the people of Taiwan would have a say in the matter.

The committee called on organizations under the EU to be "prudent in their words and deeds" and to not inflict damage on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also warned the EU to not send "erroneous signals to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."

That same day, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) took to Twitter to say that the vote in favor of the report "shows strong common interests and a high level of trust between our peoples." He asserted that moral values and economic cooperation "can and must go hand in hand."

On its Twitter page, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "heartfelt thanks" to the European Parliament for the favorable vote. It stated that the "history-making text adroitly drafted" by MEP Charlie Weimers "charts a course" for the fostering of bilateral ties and sends the strong message that "Taiwan is not alone."