NCKU, Yi Tzai Association discuss strategic digitizing and sustainability in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) joined the Yi Tzai Association (YTA) in holding a forum entitled “NCKU YTA Industry Development Map” on Thursday (Oct. 21) to discuss the obstacles and solutions businesses encounter on the path of digitization and sustainable development.

NCKU said in a press release that the event saw nearly 40 representatives of businesses that held membership in the YTA, which is a business club made up of leaders and experts from public companies as well as emerging public companies in Tainan. Now in its 19th year, the YTA has 81 members, the market value of those companies totaling NT$54 million (US$ 1.93 million), and an output value of NT$1 trillion.

Also in attendance were NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞), NCKU Vice President Su Fong-chin (蘇芳慶), Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) Chair Eugene Chien (簡又新), Institute for Information Industry Executive Vice President Hsiao Po-jen (蕭博仁), and Tainan City Government Deputy Mayor Chao Ching-hui (趙卿惠).



Minister without Portfolio Kuo Yao-hwang attends the event online. (National Cheng Kung University photo)

Minister without Portfolio Kuo Yao-hwang (郭耀煌), who attended online, as well as TAISE Chair Eugene Chen gave keynote speeches at event, which was followed by an industry-academia exchange workshop, during which participants explored governmental resources for digital development and relevant academic study. The goal was to aid businesses in clarifying industrial development and transition paths, so that all sectors may jointly lead the country’s progress into a sustainable future.

The forum focused on four major subjects including “supply chain security,” “national strategy digital development,” “operation management,” and “carbon border-related regulations.” As an academia representative, NCKU focused on the two themes of “digital development” and “sustainable manufacturing” with the aim to nurture talent and explore industrial needs, in order to provide assistance for businesses seeking to transition.



NCKU President Su Huey-jen. (National Cheng Kung University photo)

NCKU President Su Huey-jen said at the event that in addition to producing talented alumni who have established themselves in various industrial fields, NCKU has also geared itself up to implement new infrastructures and innovations for the futures industry as a response to business and country demands. Su said the university has a long history of working closely with businesses, yielding results such as the Diversified Fuel and Circular Material Demonstration Base, Taiwan’s first Carbon Negative Demonstration Factory, Shalun Smart Industry Innovation Alliance, seven joint research centers, as well as the up-and-coming School of Smart Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing.

Tainan City Deputy Mayor Zhao said the government hopes that by promoting interaction between the industry, government, and academia, Tainan may advance and prosper through the three sectors’ joint effort. On the other hand, YTA and Aeon Motor Chair Chung Chieh-lin (鍾杰霖) said he hopes such exchange of experience and knowledge will help the YTA discern better paths as its members and relevant industries make the digital transition.



Yi Tzai Association and Aeon Motors Chair Chung Chieh-lin. (National Cheng Kung University photo)