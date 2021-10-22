Alexa
2 foreigners killed in shootout in Mexico's Tulum

By Associated Press
2021/10/22 06:42
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two foreigners were killed and three wounded in a shooting in the Mexican Caribbean resort town of Tulum, authorities said Thursday.

Shooting broke out in a restaurant Wednesday night between two groups that operate street-level drug sales, the Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

One person died at the scene and the other in a hospital. The statement did not include the victims’ nationalities. One of the aggressors, who was also wounded, was subsequently arrested.

The town has experienced growing pains moving from laid back beach retreat to major international destination. It had long been spared the violence seen sporadically in larger Cancun and Playa del Carmen farther up the coast.

In June, two men were shot to death on the beach in Tulum and a third was wounded.

Drug cartels operate in the state, which is known for a lucrative retail drug market and as a landing spot for drug shipments.

