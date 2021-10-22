Alexa
Braves get Soler back for NLCS after positive COVID-19 test

By Associated Press
2021/10/22 06:18
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler doubles against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Sa...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Atlanta Braves welcomed back outfielder Jorge Soler for Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday after he was activated following his positive COVID-19 test.

The Braves led the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 and had a chance to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a victory at Dodger Stadium. Soler hit a combined .223 with 27 homers and 70 RBIs with Kansas City and the Braves during the regular season.

“That’s a great weapon off the bench,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He's been working out on his own, so I think he's good to go.”

If Dodgers extend the series, Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta.

Soler, who is vaccinated, was pulled from the lineup for Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee last week. The Braves beat the Brewers 5-4 to clinch the best-of-five playoff.

Soler was part of the dramatic outfield makeover orchestrated by general manager Alex Anthopoulos after the Braves lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury and Marcell Ozuna to legal troubles.

Anthopoulos first acquired Joc Pederson and then added Soler, Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall near the July 30 trade deadline.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-22 08:09 GMT+08:00

