Chargers sign return specialist Andre Roberts

By Associated Press
2021/10/22 05:19
Houston Texans' Andre Roberts (19) is tackled by New England Patriots' Chase Winovich during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2...

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday after being released earlier this week by the Houston Texans.

Roberts is in his 11th season and is one of the league's top kick and punt returns, something the Chargers have been lacking. He was an All-Pro selection while with the New York Jets in 2018. Over the past four seasons, Roberts leads the NFL in return yards and has returned one punt and one kickoff for touchdowns.

He is seventh in the AFC this season in kick returns, averaging 21.4 yards. To make room for Roberts, the Chargers waived wide receiver KJ Hill.

Updated : 2021-10-22 06:38 GMT+08:00

