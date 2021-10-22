No. 24 UTSA aims to preserve first ranking at Louisiana Tech

No. 24 UTSA (7-0, 3-0 Conference USA) at Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-1), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (Stadium).

Line: UTSA by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Louisiana Tech leads 7-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UTSA is ranked for the first time in program history and will have to beat the sub-.500 Bulldogs to keep it that way. While Tech has dropped three non-conference tilts by a touchdown or less, the Bulldogs are nonetheless in position to try to rally for a Conference USA title. But they must rattle off a series of league victories to do so, starting this week.

KEY MATCHUP

UTSA QB Frank Harris and the Roadrunners' offensive line against Louisiana Tech defensive linemen — and brothers — Ben and Levi Bell. The Bell brothers have combined for six of Tech's 10 sacks this season, and they'll be looking to get Harris, who has completed 69.2% of his passes this season, out of his comfort zone.

PLAYERS TO WA TCH

UTSA: Harris has 1,600 yards and 14 TDs passing against just three interceptions.

Louisiana Tech: QB Austin Kendall has thrown for 1,342 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games, but also has been intercepted eight times.

FACTS & FIGURES

UTSA is 7-0 for the first time and on its first winning streak as long as seven games. ... Head coach Jeff Traylor is 14-5 at the helm of the Roadrunners, the best 19-game start for a UTSA coach. ... UTSA has won 10 of its last 11 contests dating to last season. ... The game marks the first time the Bulldogs will host an undefeated team with at least seven wins since Boise State in 2009. ... Louisiana Tech has hosted a Top 25 opponent in Ruston four previous times. ... Tech last hosted a Top 25 opponent in 2010, losing to No. 14 Nevada and then-QB Collin Kaepernick. ... Louisiana Tech’s last win over a Top 25 opponent was a 48-45 victory over No. 25 Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23, 2016. ... The Bulldogs' last victory over a Top 25 opponent in Ruston was a 28-21 win against No. 17 Fresno State on Oct. 2, 2004.

