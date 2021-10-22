Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/22 04:29
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

A wave of buying in the last hour of trading left stocks mostly higher on Wall Street, enough for the S&P 500 to beat the record high close it set in early September.

The market had spent most of the day wobbling between gains and losses Thursday. Technology companies did well, despite a steep drop in IBM after the company reported disappointing revenue. IBM’s drop left the Dow Jones Industrial Average just barely in the red for the day. The Nasdaq rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.59 points, or 0.3%, to 4,549.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.26 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,603.08.

The Nasdaq rose 94.02 points, or 0.6%, to 15,215.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.42 points, or 0.3%, to 2,296.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 78.41 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 308.32 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 318.36 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.53 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 793.71 points, or 21.1%.

The Dow is up 4,996.60 points, or 16.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,327.42 points, or 18.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 321.33 points, or 16.3%.

Updated : 2021-10-22 06:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
French presidential candidate says Taiwan not a country, independence red line for China
French presidential candidate says Taiwan not a country, independence red line for China
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail