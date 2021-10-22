IBM, Las Vegas Sands fall; Crocs, AutoNation rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
International Business Machines Corp., down $13.57 to $128.33.
The technology and consulting company's third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
CSX Corp., up 55 cents to $35.01.
The freight railroad's third-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.
Las Vegas Sands Corp., down 75 cents to $38.77.
The casino operator's third-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.
Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $4.80 to $70.45.
The hospital operator raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.
AutoNation Inc., up $9.04 to $126.
The auto retailer handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts on a jump in demand.
Crocs Inc., up $12.67 to $148.60.
The footwear company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.
Tractor Supply Co., up $8.12 to $210.42.
The retailer for farmers and ranchers raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
Devon Energy Corp., down $1.21 to $39.70.
Crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.