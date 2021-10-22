No. 16 Wake Forest to face Army at Michie Stadium

No. 16 Wake Forest (6-0) at Army (4-2), Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT (CBS Sports Network).

Line: Wake Forest by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Wake Forest leads 11-5-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Wake Forest is one of 11 FBS unbeatens — one of just six in the Power Five conferences — and doesn't have to worry about the race in the ACC's Atlantic Division in this one. The Demon Deacons are 6-0 for only the second time in program history. Army is on a two-game skid and is out to snap it.

KEY MATCHUP

Wake Forest's opportunistic defense against Army's triple option. The Demon Deacons are allowing 173 yards rushing per game and take pride in their 14 forced turnovers, six coming against Florida State. Traveon Redd has four forced turnovers and Caelen Carson two. Wake Forest's 12.5 fourth-down conversion percentage leads the FBS. The Black Knights are averaging 295 yards rushing, have committed just four turnovers, and are converting 15 of 20 fourth downs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wake Forest: : WR A.T. Perry. The redshirt sophomore has blossomed this year. He had the game-winning 22-yard touchdown catch at Syracuse in overtime on Oct. 9. That capped a huge performance with three TD catches and 137 yards receiving.

Army: Junior LB Andre Carter is 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds and has been wreaking havoc behind the line of scrimmage. He leads the nation with 8.5 sacks, has one forced fumble, two quarterback hurries and one punt block.

FACTS & FIGURES

It's only the third time in 21 years that Army has hosted an AP Top 25 opponent at Michie Stadium. ... Six games in the series have been one-possession contests. ... Wake Forest has the program’s first 6-0 record since 1944 – nine years before the ACC was formed – and its first-ever 4-0 ACC start. … Wake Forest has averaged 470.8 yards in its four league games. … Kicker Nick Sciba is 12 for 12 on field goals this year with a long of 46 yards and a late winner to beat Louisville. ... Army RB Jakobi Buchanan saw his streak of consecutive carries with positive yardage end at 180 in last week's loss at Wisconsin. ... Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson and Army's Jeff Monken coached together at Buffalo in the early 1990s.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25