Mourinho's Roma humbled 6-1 in ECL; Tottenham also loses

Jose Mourinho's Roma was routed 6-1 by Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, the first time the Portuguese manager has seen one of his team's concede six goals in a game.

Roma is one of the big favorites to win UEFA's new third-tier competition but trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes and conceded four more goals after the break. It was the Italian team's first loss after winning its first two group games.

Tottenham, one of the other favorites, also had a setback as it lost 1-0 to Vitesse in the Netherlands.

In the Europa League, heavyweights West Ham, Napoli and Lyon were playing later Thursday.

EUROPEAN CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Erik Botheim and Ola Solbakken scored two goals apiece for Bodø/Glimt, while Patrick Berg and Amahl Pellegrino added one each for the Norwegian champion. Roma Forward Carles Pérez had made it 2-1 in the first half.

After three games, Bodø/Glimt tops the table in Group C with seven points, leading Roma by one.

Mourinho hopes to become the first manager to win all three current major UEFA club trophies, having won the Champions League twice (with Porto and Inter Milan) and the UEFA Cup/Europa League twice (with Porto and Manchester United).

Tottenham rotated its entire starting 11 from the team that won at Newcastle 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday, and left star striker Harry Kane at home.

The London team badly missed Kane’s scoring touch and creativity in Arnhem.

Bryan Gil had Spurs' best chance but hit the bar. Maximilian Wittek volleyed home the winner in the 78th minute for the hosts.

Rennes used the chance to move atop Group G with seven points after a 2-1 win at Slovenia’s Mura.

Also, 10-man Copenhagen lost 2-1 to PAOK after goalkeeper Kamil Grabara was given a straight red card nine minutes into the game for handball outside the area.

Brazilian Defender Sidcley and forward Andrija Živković had a goal apiece in the first half to send the Greek side to the top of Group F with seven points, one more than Copenhagen.

In Rotterdam, Feyenoord beat Union Berlin 3-1 after forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh opened the scoring from close range with his fourth goal since his transfer from Brighton. Bryan Linssen doubled the lead before Union Berlin’s forward Taiwo Awoniyi reduced it to one with his 10th goal of the season in all competitions. Luis Sinisterra netted the host's third goal in the second half.

Police in Rotterdam arrested some 60 Union Berlin fans in the early evening, saying they were seeking to confront Feyenoord supporters.

A day earlier, a group of Union officials, including president Dirk Zingler, were attacked at a bar in Rotterdam.

The win earned the hosts the top place in Group E with seven points. Berlin is bottom with three.

EUROPA LEAGUE

After beating Italian champion Inter Milan 3-1 at the weekend, Lazio was held to a 0-0 draw against French side Marseille, which drew its third straight game in Group E.

In Sevilla, Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen both scored late to draw 1-1. Borja Iglesias put Betis ahead from the spot in the 75th with Leverkusen equalizing through a deflected shot by Robert Andrich seven minutes later. Betis and Leverkusen are tied atop Group G with seven points.

