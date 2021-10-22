Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus service, expanding US reach

By Associated Press
2021/10/22 01:06
FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a station in downtown San Antonio, in this Monday, March 30,...

FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a station in downtown San Antonio, in this Monday, March 30,...

German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound's bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.

The purchase price is $140 million cash plus another $32 million to be paid in installments over 18 months.

FlixBus Global serves more than 2,500 destinations in 36 countries outside the U.S. with 400,000 daily connections. It started its U.S. business in 2018 with destinations across the Southwest, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Since then the company has expanded its operations to facilitate travel between additional cities in the Southwest, South, Northeast and Pacific Northwest.

Greyhound, founded in 1914, currently connects approximately 2,400 destinations across North America, with nearly 16 million passengers each year. It has been owned since 2007 by FirstGroup PLC of Aberdeen, Scotland. FirstGroup said it will keep some Greyhound-related property and lease it back to the buyer.

Updated : 2021-10-22 03:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
French presidential candidate says Taiwan not a country, independence red line for China
French presidential candidate says Taiwan not a country, independence red line for China
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail