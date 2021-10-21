Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

At least 16 killed, others missing after east Congo attack

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/21 23:07
At least 16 killed, others missing after east Congo attack

BENI, Congo (AP) — At least 16 people were killed and several others kidnapped by rebels in Congo’s east, as violence continues to rise in the area.

The attack, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the town of Beni, was carried out by Allied Democratic Forces rebels, according to army spokesman Capt. Anthony Mwalushayi.

“These Ugandan-based ADF rebels attacked the peaceful farm area around 6 p.m., killing and burning three civilian houses,” he said. “Investigations are underway to find the perpetrators of this despicable act. I call on the population to be calm and to collaborate with the army.”

Beni residents are on edge as they not only fear insecurity, but a new outbreak of Ebola while also dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Kambale Malisawa fled the attack in Kalembo, saying it took place not far from a United Nations peacekeeping base.

“Does Congo still belong to us?” he asked. “The army must end this war ... we are losing our family members.”

Hundreds have died already this year in attacks by ADF rebels in and around Beni.

Updated : 2021-10-22 00:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
French presidential candidate says Taiwan not a country, independence red line for China
French presidential candidate says Taiwan not a country, independence red line for China
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail