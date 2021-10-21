NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Portland
|13
|6
|4
|43
|33
|17
|x-OL Reign
|12
|8
|3
|39
|34
|24
|x-Washington
|10
|7
|6
|36
|28
|26
|Chicago
|10
|8
|5
|35
|27
|28
|Gotham FC
|8
|5
|8
|32
|26
|18
|Houston
|9
|9
|5
|32
|31
|30
|North Carolina
|9
|9
|5
|32
|28
|23
|Orlando
|7
|9
|7
|28
|27
|31
|Louisville
|5
|12
|5
|20
|19
|38
|Kansas City
|3
|13
|6
|15
|14
|32
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Washington 2, North Carolina 1
Chicago 1, Orlando 0
Kansas City 3, Houston 0
OL Reign 1, Portland 1, tie
Louisville 3, Orlando 1
Chicago 2, Kansas City 1
Washington 2, OL Reign 0
Gotham FC 3, North Carolina 0
Portland 1, Houston 0
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Portland, 10 p.m.
Louisville at Gotham FC, 2 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.