AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3
Springfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4
Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6
Providence 2 1 0 0 1 3 5 5
Charlotte 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 5
Bridgeport 3 0 1 0 2 2 5 8
Lehigh Valley 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 11
Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2
Belleville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Cleveland 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3
Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8
Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9
Manitoba 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 10
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 3 2 0 0 1 5 11 8
Bakersfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 7
Stockton 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3
Abbotsford 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 11
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Colorado 2 0 1 0 1 1 7 11
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Laval 5, Manitoba 4

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-22 00:30 GMT+08:00

