NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 6 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6 12 4 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 11 1-0-1 1-0-1 0-0-0 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 13 9 2-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 16 9 2-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 3 2 0 1 5 12 6 2-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 8 10 0-0-1 2-1-0 0-1-0 Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 7 2-0-1 0-1-0 2-1-0 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 8 5 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 11 7 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 17 0-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 8 12 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 3 15 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 8 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 15 8 0-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 9 3-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 9 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 4 2 2 0 4 13 11 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 8 9 0-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 4 1 2 1 3 10 15 0-0-0 1-2-1 0-0-1 Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 19 0-0-0 1-3-1 0-1-0 Colorado 3 1 2 0 2 10 13 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 9 7 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vegas 3 1 2 0 2 7 12 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Calgary 2 0 1 1 1 4 8 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-1 Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 17 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-1-0 Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 9 14 0-0-0 0-2-1 0-0-1 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 8 17 0-1-0 0-2-1 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Boston 3

St. Louis 3, Vegas 1

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.