NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|6
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|4
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|16
|11
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|13
|9
|2-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|16
|9
|2-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|6
|2-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|10
|0-0-1
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Toronto
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|7
|2-0-1
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|New Jersey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|7
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|7
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|17
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|12
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Montreal
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|8
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|8
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Edmonton
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|9
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|11
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Dallas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|9
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|Vancouver
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|15
|0-0-0
|1-2-1
|0-0-1
|Seattle
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|19
|0-0-0
|1-3-1
|0-1-0
|Colorado
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|13
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|7
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Nashville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vegas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|12
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|8
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-1-1
|Arizona
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|17
|0-1-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-0
|Winnipeg
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|9
|14
|0-0-0
|0-2-1
|0-0-1
|Chicago
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|17
|0-1-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Philadelphia 6, Boston 3
St. Louis 3, Vegas 1
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.