|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|3
|19
|Liverpool
|8
|5
|3
|0
|22
|6
|18
|Man City
|8
|5
|2
|1
|16
|3
|17
|Brighton
|8
|4
|3
|1
|8
|5
|15
|Tottenham
|8
|5
|0
|3
|9
|12
|15
|Man United
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|10
|14
|West Ham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|15
|10
|14
|Everton
|8
|4
|2
|2
|13
|9
|14
|Brentford
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|7
|12
|Wolverhampton
|8
|4
|0
|4
|8
|8
|12
|Leicester
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|14
|11
|Arsenal
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|12
|11
|Aston Villa
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|12
|10
|Crystal Palace
|8
|1
|5
|2
|10
|13
|8
|Southampton
|8
|1
|4
|3
|6
|10
|7
|Watford
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|15
|7
|Leeds
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|15
|6
|Burnley
|8
|0
|3
|5
|5
|13
|3
|Newcastle
|8
|0
|3
|5
|10
|19
|3
|Norwich
|8
|0
|2
|6
|2
|16
|2
___
Watford 0, Liverpool 5
Aston Villa 2, Wolverhampton 3
Leicester 4, Man United 2
Man City 2, Burnley 0
Norwich 0, Brighton 0
Southampton 1, Leeds 0
Brentford 0, Chelsea 1
Everton 0, West Ham 1
Newcastle 2, Tottenham 3
Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Norwich vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 4 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|13
|9
|4
|0
|21
|8
|31
|Fulham
|13
|8
|2
|3
|29
|14
|26
|West Brom
|13
|7
|4
|2
|22
|11
|25
|Coventry
|13
|7
|2
|4
|19
|16
|23
|QPR
|13
|6
|3
|4
|24
|20
|21
|Huddersfield
|13
|6
|3
|4
|18
|14
|21
|Stoke
|13
|6
|3
|4
|16
|14
|21
|Reading
|13
|6
|1
|6
|20
|22
|19
|Luton Town
|13
|4
|6
|3
|22
|18
|18
|Middlesbrough
|13
|5
|3
|5
|15
|13
|18
|Millwall
|13
|4
|6
|3
|13
|14
|18
|Blackpool
|13
|5
|3
|5
|15
|18
|18
|Blackburn
|13
|4
|5
|4
|21
|17
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|13
|5
|2
|6
|18
|16
|17
|Swansea
|13
|4
|5
|4
|14
|15
|17
|Bristol City
|13
|4
|4
|5
|15
|17
|16
|Sheffield United
|13
|4
|3
|6
|17
|19
|15
|Preston
|13
|3
|6
|4
|14
|16
|15
|Birmingham
|13
|3
|4
|6
|10
|16
|13
|Peterborough
|13
|3
|2
|8
|14
|26
|11
|Cardiff
|13
|3
|2
|8
|12
|24
|11
|Hull
|13
|2
|3
|8
|9
|19
|9
|Barnsley
|13
|1
|5
|7
|7
|17
|8
|Derby
|13
|3
|7
|3
|9
|10
|4
___
West Brom 1, Birmingham 0
Fulham 4, QPR 1
Blackburn 2, Coventry 2
Bristol City 0, Bournemouth 2
Huddersfield 2, Hull 0
Middlesbrough 2, Peterborough 0
Millwall 0, Luton Town 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Blackpool 1
Preston 0, Derby 0
Reading 1, Barnsley 0
Sheffield United 2, Stoke 1
Swansea 3, Cardiff 0
Bristol City 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Derby 2, Luton Town 2
QPR 1, Blackburn 0
Sheffield United 1, Millwall 2
Stoke 0, Bournemouth 1
Fulham 2, Cardiff 0
Huddersfield 0, Birmingham 0
Hull 1, Peterborough 2
Middlesbrough 2, Barnsley 0
Preston 2, Coventry 1
Swansea 2, West Brom 1
Reading 2, Blackpool 3
Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. West Brom, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|14
|8
|5
|1
|25
|12
|29
|Sunderland
|12
|9
|1
|2
|24
|12
|28
|Wycombe
|13
|8
|3
|2
|20
|12
|27
|Wigan
|12
|8
|1
|3
|22
|9
|25
|Rotherham
|13
|7
|3
|3
|20
|10
|24
|Milton Keynes Dons
|13
|6
|4
|3
|23
|17
|22
|Burton Albion
|14
|6
|4
|4
|15
|16
|22
|Oxford United
|13
|6
|3
|4
|20
|15
|21
|Sheffield Wednesday
|13
|5
|5
|3
|14
|12
|20
|Accrington Stanley
|13
|6
|1
|6
|17
|23
|19
|Bolton
|14
|5
|3
|6
|20
|23
|18
|Cheltenham
|13
|5
|3
|5
|15
|21
|18
|Ipswich
|13
|4
|5
|4
|27
|21
|17
|AFC Wimbledon
|13
|4
|5
|4
|20
|21
|17
|Lincoln
|13
|4
|3
|6
|16
|17
|15
|Cambridge United
|12
|3
|6
|3
|17
|19
|15
|Portsmouth
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|18
|15
|Morecambe
|13
|4
|2
|7
|23
|24
|14
|Gillingham
|14
|3
|5
|6
|13
|19
|14
|Fleetwood Town
|12
|3
|4
|5
|20
|19
|13
|Shrewsbury
|14
|3
|2
|9
|10
|20
|11
|Charlton
|13
|2
|3
|8
|15
|23
|9
|Crewe
|13
|1
|5
|7
|9
|22
|8
|Doncaster
|12
|2
|1
|9
|6
|21
|7
___
Burton Albion 3, Morecambe 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Bolton 0, Wigan 4
Cambridge United 2, Ipswich 2
Cheltenham 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Doncaster 0, Wycombe 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Crewe 0
Gillingham 1, Sunderland 2
Lincoln 2, Charlton 1
Oxford United 1, Plymouth 3
Rotherham 4, Portsmouth 1
Shrewsbury 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cambridge United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Charlton 2, Accrington Stanley 3
Cheltenham 3, Morecambe 1
Crewe 0, Sunderland 4
Fleetwood Town 0, Burton Albion 1
Gillingham 1, Doncaster 0
Lincoln 0, AFC Wimbledon 1
Oxford United 2, Shrewsbury 0
Plymouth 3, Bolton 0
Portsmouth 0, Ipswich 4
Rotherham 0, Wycombe 0
Wigan 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|13
|8
|3
|2
|23
|11
|27
|Harrogate Town
|13
|6
|5
|2
|25
|16
|23
|Swindon
|13
|6
|5
|2
|18
|11
|23
|Port Vale
|13
|6
|4
|3
|20
|14
|22
|Tranmere
|13
|6
|4
|3
|11
|6
|22
|Northampton
|13
|6
|3
|4
|15
|11
|21
|Exeter
|13
|4
|8
|1
|21
|13
|20
|Sutton United
|12
|6
|2
|4
|18
|13
|20
|Hartlepool
|13
|6
|2
|5
|14
|13
|20
|Leyton Orient
|13
|4
|7
|2
|20
|12
|19
|Bradford
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|16
|17
|Barrow
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|16
|17
|Newport County
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|17
|17
|Crawley Town
|13
|5
|2
|6
|15
|19
|17
|Salford
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|12
|16
|Walsall
|13
|4
|4
|5
|16
|17
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|20
|15
|Rochdale
|13
|3
|5
|5
|14
|16
|14
|Colchester
|12
|3
|5
|4
|9
|12
|14
|Stevenage
|13
|3
|4
|6
|11
|21
|13
|Mansfield Town
|13
|2
|5
|6
|11
|18
|11
|Oldham
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|19
|11
|Carlisle
|13
|2
|5
|6
|11
|21
|11
|Scunthorpe
|13
|1
|5
|7
|8
|26
|8
___
Bradford 2, Bristol Rovers 2
Carlisle 0, Tranmere 1
Colchester 1, Harrogate Town 0
Crawley Town 0, Sutton United 1
Exeter 2, Newport County 2
Leyton Orient 0, Walsall 0
Northampton 2, Mansfield Town 0
Oldham 3, Stevenage 0
Port Vale 3, Barrow 1
Scunthorpe 0, Forest Green 2
Swindon 2, Rochdale 2
Salford 2, Hartlepool 0