Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 21:04
Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish lira plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Thursday after a harsher-than-expected cut in interest rates.

The decision by the Central Bank’s monetary committee to cut the rate from 18% to 16% surprised analysts. The lira dropped to 9.45 against the dollar, compounding a long run of losses.

The cut, which came as inflation stood at nearly 20%, will be seen by many as further evidence of the bank’s lack of independence from the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Contrary to traditional economic theory, the president has said steep interest rates cause inflation and has declared himself an “enemy” of high borrowing costs.

The lira hit a previous low last week when Erdogan fired three central bank officials responsible for monetary policy. They were said to have opposed the rate-cutting policy at the committee’s September meeting.

Timothy Ash, an emerging markets expert at BlueBay Asset Management in London, described the latest cut as part of an “insane monetary policy experiment,” adding, “It feels like the lira and inflation will suffer the consequences.”

Umit Ozlale, vice chairman of the center-right opposition Iyi Party, said the decision “lacks any economic sense and will only worsen the damage that’s been done. It’s just another affirmation that the Central Bank is reduced to a rubber stamp for President Erdogan’s political ambitions.”

Updated : 2021-10-21 22:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced