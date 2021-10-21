Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 21, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SW;17;85%;66%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;35;28;Abundant sunshine;35;27;N;10;52%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Mostly sunny;26;14;N;7;25%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;E;10;53%;73%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;12;8;A couple of showers;12;8;NW;33;79%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;7;0;An afternoon shower;6;1;NNE;15;73%;75%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;14;6;Sunny, but cool;16;5;E;11;40%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;9;-1;Increasingly windy;6;2;SW;28;47%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and beautiful;31;18;Lots of sun, warm;33;22;ENE;14;45%;27%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;22;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;SW;9;75%;12%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;16;15;Cloudy and windy;17;15;ENE;29;70%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Lots of sun, nice;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;15;NW;17;25%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, less humid;30;24;Showers, some heavy;32;24;SSE;7;82%;83%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;A t-storm or two;27;20;SE;6;76%;72%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSE;9;75%;87%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;21;14;A couple of showers;20;12;WNW;10;73%;63%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;18;5;Plenty of sun;16;2;SW;10;44%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;23;12;Cooler;18;9;NNE;8;76%;71%;1

Berlin, Germany;Windy;15;7;A little rain;10;6;W;26;58%;82%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;18;9;A passing shower;20;10;SE;8;74%;83%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;27;18;Nice with some sun;28;19;NNE;9;71%;23%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;18;9;Variable cloudiness;14;6;W;16;67%;15%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler with showers;12;5;Mostly cloudy;11;7;W;18;70%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;20;8;Clouds and sun;21;10;WSW;11;75%;25%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Windy this morning;19;10;Showers around;14;6;WNW;9;64%;60%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Afternoon rain;26;15;SE;12;68%;96%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;28;19;A t-storm around;28;20;NE;9;43%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Cool with rain;15;10;Sunny;18;10;NNW;10;55%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;N;13;43%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;21;15;Showers around;19;14;NNW;32;75%;95%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;27;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;6;65%;73%;8

Chennai, India;A couple of showers;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;WSW;10;71%;75%;5

Chicago, United States;Cooler with a shower;15;7;Mostly cloudy;13;8;NW;11;54%;15%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;31;25;A thunderstorm;29;25;NNE;9;78%;79%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain tapering off;11;5;A little a.m. rain;9;6;WNW;18;68%;74%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;NNW;7;65%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;28;14;Brilliant sunshine;28;20;SSE;9;55%;7%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;31;22;Breezy in the p.m.;32;21;ESE;18;60%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;32;20;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;SSW;14;48%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sun and some clouds;19;4;Nice with some sun;23;7;SSW;8;22%;3%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun and some clouds;32;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;NNE;9;65%;27%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, hot;38;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;34;24;ESE;8;66%;96%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;12;7;Variable cloudiness;12;8;SW;17;79%;19%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;20;9;Morning rain, cloudy;12;3;NNE;10;46%;69%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;W;20;62%;25%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler, morning rain;21;18;Mostly cloudy;20;17;N;14;71%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;Clouds and sun;27;17;NE;11;43%;7%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;ENE;13;72%;75%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Rain;12;6;Windy;7;2;WNW;38;80%;81%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;E;9;83%;81%;3

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;27;17;Cloudy;21;17;NNE;14;75%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Nice with some sun;30;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;ENE;25;54%;60%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;32;19;Sunny;33;20;N;8;44%;13%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;32;19;Clouds and sun, nice;29;16;NNE;16;42%;55%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;16;12;Sunny;19;12;SSW;11;76%;2%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. shower;31;24;A couple of t-storms;31;24;WNW;10;75%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;27;Abundant sunshine;33;27;N;15;53%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;25;15;Partly sunny, breezy;25;13;SW;20;35%;25%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;29;10;Not as warm;22;4;NE;19;22%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;32;23;WSW;27;54%;1%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;25;17;A stray t-shower;25;17;SSE;8;79%;57%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;39;27;Sunny and very warm;39;27;N;17;21%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy in the p.m.;19;11;Breezy in the a.m.;17;6;WSW;20;50%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;32;26;A shower and t-storm;32;26;E;24;69%;82%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;29;23;Thunderstorms;28;22;NNE;9;82%;87%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, less humid;32;24;Hazy sun;33;23;WSW;8;61%;4%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NE;7;74%;67%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine, pleasant;20;2;Sunny, nice and warm;19;3;NNE;15;29%;4%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SW;8;81%;90%;2

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;14;Clouds and sunshine;17;14;SSE;14;80%;33%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;N;16;56%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;12;6;Clouds and sun;13;5;W;18;71%;21%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny;22;15;S;9;64%;27%;4

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;29;24;Cloudy;27;24;S;12;74%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;Mostly sunny;21;6;ENE;13;43%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;28;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;WSW;10;59%;36%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;6;77%;61%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;E;8;66%;52%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;26;13;Rain and drizzle;26;15;SW;14;57%;86%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;23;14;A t-storm around;22;12;NNE;10;55%;64%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;30;26;A shower and t-storm;29;24;ENE;14;75%;82%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;6;Winds subsiding;9;3;SW;27;65%;73%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;31;25;Sun and clouds, nice;31;25;S;14;67%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Afternoon rain;25;15;SE;9;48%;97%;5

Montreal, Canada;Rain, mainly early;14;9;Mostly cloudy;10;3;WNW;8;69%;12%;3

Moscow, Russia;Breezy this morning;13;10;Sunshine and breezy;13;5;WSW;24;61%;34%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny;34;25;Hazy sun;34;24;NNW;12;62%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;24;14;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;NNE;16;52%;26%;13

New York, United States;Breezy with sunshine;23;16;Partly sunny;21;11;NNW;12;52%;16%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;Sunny and nice;27;15;W;14;43%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;14;5;Breezy in the p.m.;7;1;SW;22;68%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy, cool;16;12;Showers around;18;12;N;8;60%;71%;2

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;8;2;Variable cloudiness;9;1;NW;10;52%;32%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;14;4;Cooler;9;0;WNW;16;68%;12%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;SE;22;68%;44%;13

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;30;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NW;9;84%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;10;82%;74%;5

Paris, France;A few showers;15;3;More clouds than sun;14;7;NW;10;56%;11%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy with a shower;19;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;S;16;61%;4%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;31;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;9;76%;72%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;Clouding up;33;24;NNE;17;68%;8%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;34;21;E;8;64%;61%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;16;6;Breezy and cooler;11;6;W;23;52%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;15;1;Mostly sunny;15;0;NNW;8;59%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;19;11;Periods of rain;18;12;NNW;12;78%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing and humid;25;14;Decreasing clouds;22;10;NE;10;78%;25%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;ENE;13;66%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and milder;7;1;P.M. rain, breezy;8;7;SE;23;89%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;16;6;Periods of rain;10;5;SW;26;69%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;22;17;Lots of sun, nice;24;18;E;12;66%;14%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;35;20;Plenty of sun;34;21;E;9;21%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunny intervals;22;16;A shower and t-storm;23;13;E;13;66%;70%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A couple of showers;12;5;A little p.m. rain;8;5;WSW;23;76%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;20;15;Heavy morning rain;18;13;W;19;76%;82%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;27;16;A shower and t-storm;27;17;E;10;73%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Couple of t-storms;31;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;26;ESE;20;65%;44%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;24;18;A shower and t-storm;24;17;WNW;7;99%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;24;14;Sun and clouds;21;11;NE;16;27%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;22;9;Afternoon showers;20;8;SSW;12;65%;100%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;30;23;A t-storm around;31;23;NE;11;78%;65%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;19;8;Mostly sunny;21;7;NNE;9;60%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Showers around;19;12;Heavy morning rain;13;10;S;11;82%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;16;3;Hazy sunshine;16;4;NNW;7;62%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;16;12;Cloudy;19;14;NNW;14;62%;1%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;N;7;71%;63%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;18;6;Clouds and sun;19;8;SSW;8;72%;22%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;25;A stray shower;31;25;E;25;63%;57%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain;11;3;More clouds than sun;7;1;NNW;19;58%;62%;1

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;22;17;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;N;14;66%;27%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;23;20;Occasional rain;22;20;ENE;16;80%;87%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;13;5;Rain, windy, cooler;8;3;W;34;76%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;16;4;Mostly cloudy, cold;10;2;NE;11;52%;5%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;17;5;Plenty of sun;17;6;N;8;61%;1%;3

Tehran, Iran;Showers around;21;11;Mostly sunny;19;10;SSE;9;34%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;NNW;13;53%;6%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;More clouds than sun;27;16;NE;7;52%;70%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;16;12;Rain and drizzle;14;10;N;19;75%;96%;1

Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;16;7;Cloudy and cooler;11;6;N;14;60%;28%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;27;20;Hazy sun;29;22;SSE;8;53%;9%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this morning;29;17;Clouds and sun;27;18;SE;8;58%;64%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;9;-8;Increasing clouds;9;-10;E;12;43%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;16;11;Cloudy with showers;13;9;SE;9;73%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Mostly sunny;14;7;WNW;16;56%;7%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A little a.m. rain;34;23;A t-storm around;31;20;ENE;9;66%;73%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;14;6;A bit of rain;9;4;SW;30;66%;80%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;15;6;Breezy and cooler;10;5;WSW;29;63%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;14;10;Clearing;16;9;ESE;23;60%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;A couple of t-storms;31;24;S;8;75%;87%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;17;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;NE;3;43%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-21 21:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced