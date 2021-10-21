Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council calls out China for damaging cross-strait relations

Taiwan's China affairs body refutes retired army general's comments on Beijing's military aggression

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/21 20:45
MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng. 

MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has refuted retired Army General Chi Lin-liang’s (季麟連) comments on China’s military provocations towards Taiwan by saying the Ministry of National Defense (MND) has complete control over the situation.

During an interview with political critic Huang Kuang-chin (黃光芹), Chi said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has "expanded the scope of its exercises from near-shore defense to offshore or even far seas." He said that does not constitute "harassment" and claimed that Taiwan's government is making people panic unnecessarily.

Chi added that flights by Chinese military aircraft over the Dongsha Islands do not represent an intrusion because the skies over the island are "international airspace, anyone can go, we can go, they can come."

MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said that the Ministry of National Defense has a complete grasp on how to handle the PLA’s military activities around Taiwan, Liberty Times reported. Beijing has never given up on the use of force against Taiwan, he noted.

In October, China increased sorties and warships near Taiwan’s borders, severely damaging cross-strait relations, Chiu said. This will not help improve interactions in the Taiwan Strait.

We have repeatedly called on Beijing not to misjudge the situation, the deputy minister said, adding that the two sides should resolve differences and improve relations through dialogue.
Taiwan
China
cross-strait relations
Mainland Affairs Council

RELATED ARTICLES

US state Montana reinstates trade office in Taiwan
US state Montana reinstates trade office in Taiwan
2021/10/21 11:38
'We cannot trust China to make commitments on Taiwan'
'We cannot trust China to make commitments on Taiwan'
2021/10/21 10:39
The skies over the South China Sea
The skies over the South China Sea
2021/10/21 10:38
US envoy Nicholas Burns sticks to strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
US envoy Nicholas Burns sticks to strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
2021/10/21 10:24
Learning kit for Taiwan migrant workers recognized at Japan design award
Learning kit for Taiwan migrant workers recognized at Japan design award
2021/10/21 10:09

Updated : 2021-10-21 21:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November