Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan maintains positive image in Thailand

TAEF survey reveals many Thais regard Taiwan as tech hub with respect for rule of law

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/10/21 19:23
TAEF Chairman Hsin-Huang Michael Hsiao. (TAEF photo)

TAEF Chairman Hsin-Huang Michael Hsiao. (TAEF photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) on Wednesday (Oct. 20) released its investigative report on the image of Taiwan and Taiwanese businesses in Thailand, showing that an overwhelming number of those surveyed have a positive view of the East Asian nation.

TAEF launched the poll earlier in the year, surveying 121 Thai corporate executives who have dealings with Taiwanese businessmen. Most respondents saw Taiwan as having respect for the rule of law, as having progressive health care, and as being a friendly place, according to Kristy Hsu (徐遵慈), the TAEF senior fellow who conducted the survey.

With regard to the overall image of a country, Taiwan placed second out of 11, with Japan having the best reputation and the United States coming in third, she said. Meanwhile, 92% said they were familiar with Taiwan, listing innovation, advanced technologies, and gourmet food as the most well-known things about the nation.

She also suggested that the Taiwanese government and companies should work together to help Thai society during the pandemic by providing medical supplies and sharing epidemic prevention wisdom in order to improve Taiwan’s image in the Southeast Asian country.

TAEF Chairman Hsin-Huang Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌) pointed out that the foundation has also published investigative reports on the perception of Taiwan and Taiwanese businesses in Vietnam in 2019 and Indonesia in 2020.

TAEF Executive Director Alan Yang (楊昊) said that the yearly reports are key to understanding how Southeast Asian countries perceive Taiwan in terms of society, culture, and other facets.
Taiwan
Thailand
Taiwan image
Taiwanese businesses

RELATED ARTICLES

US state Montana reinstates trade office in Taiwan
US state Montana reinstates trade office in Taiwan
2021/10/21 11:38
'We cannot trust China to make commitments on Taiwan'
'We cannot trust China to make commitments on Taiwan'
2021/10/21 10:39
The skies over the South China Sea
The skies over the South China Sea
2021/10/21 10:38
US envoy Nicholas Burns sticks to strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
US envoy Nicholas Burns sticks to strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
2021/10/21 10:24
Learning kit for Taiwan migrant workers recognized at Japan design award
Learning kit for Taiwan migrant workers recognized at Japan design award
2021/10/21 10:09

Updated : 2021-10-21 20:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail