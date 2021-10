Thursday At Olympic Stadium Moscow Purse: $697,125 Surface: Hardcourt indoor MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Thursday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Filip Krajinovic (4), Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Anett Kontaveit (9), Estonia, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.