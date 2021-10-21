Alexa
Union Berlin officials attacked before game in Rotterdam

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 18:18
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The president of German soccer club Union Berlin was among a group of team officials that was attacked in the Netherlands before a Europa Conference League game at Feyenoord, with one person needing hospital treatment.

Rotterdam police said Thursday that a 25-year-old local man was arrested after a group of people threw chairs and other objects.

The Union Berlin officials, including president Dirk Zingler and a board member, were attacked at a bar in Rotterdam on Wednesday, Germany's dpa news agency reported.

“Luckily there were no serious injuries. You don't count on something like this happening. After all, the group was around one-third women and older people were there, too,” Union club spokesman Christian Arbeit told dpa.

Arbeit said the injured person had left the hospital.

Feyenoord condemned the attack and apologized to Union.

Updated : 2021-10-21 19:52 GMT+08:00

