Bangladesh wins toss vs PNG, batting first at T20 World Cup

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 18:01
Bangladesh wins toss vs PNG, batting first at T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Papua New Guinea in its must-win group game to advance in the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh lost its first match against Scotland then beat co-host Oman to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the Super 12.

PNG has lost both of its games in its maiden T20 World Cup and can't advance. Captain Assad Vala said it’s been exciting times and they go into their last Group B game with “nothing to lose, as usual.”

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said they haven’t played their A game yet but have kept faith in the same playing XI which defeated Oman by 26 runs.

PNG made two changes from the team which lost to Scotland. Middle-order batsman Hiri Hiri was brought in for the first time in three games in place of Tony Ura, and fast bowler Damien Ravu replaced Nosaina Pakana.

Updated : 2021-10-21 19:52 GMT+08:00

