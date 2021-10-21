Alexa
Taiwan hopes Japan can take lead to discuss CPTPP bid

Taiwan minister says CPTPP should form taskforce to handle Taiwan's case

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/21 17:36
Taiwan hopes Japan can take the lead in handling its CPTPP membership application. 

Taiwan hopes Japan can take the lead in handling its CPTPP membership application.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade group, Japan should take the lead in handling Taiwan’s application, Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said in an interview Thursday (Oct. 21).

Taipei applied to join the 11-member regional bloc on Sept. 22, but China did so five days before on Sept. 16, causing fears it will try and block Taiwan’s bid if it succeeds in joining first.

In an interview with Japan’s Sankei Shimbun published Thursday, Deng called on the CPTPP to form a task force and deal with Taiwan’s application, and prevent China from interfering, CNA reported.

He described CPTPP membership as a necessary step on the road to trade liberalization that could add 2% to Taiwan’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate. While the country’s industrial and agricultural products are highly competitive, a failure to join regional trade blocs or conclude free trade agreements would neutralize those advantages, said Deng, who also serves as Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator.

He pointed out the government has been spending the past five years preparing the country to join trade zones by amending laws and regulations. The next phase was to hold discussions with the CPTPP task force, he said.
