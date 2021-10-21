Alexa
Body of 8-year-old girl found after flash flood in New Taipei City

Girl was last of 6 people missing from flash flood in Shuangxi District

  199
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/21 16:39
Search and rescue teams look for survivors after a deadly flash flood in New Taipei City. (New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Search and rescue personnel on Thursday (Oct. 21) found the body of an eight-year-old girl, following a deadly flash flood in New Taipei City on Saturday (Oct. 16).

At 3:47 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a search and rescue team found the body of the child, surnamed Liu (劉), in the grass on the lower reaches of Huliao Pond, about 18 kilometers away from the site of the incident, reported ETtoday. The discovery of the young girl's body brings the search to a close as she was the last of the six missing persons swept away by floodwaters.

On Saturday, a group of 31 people took part in a nature experience hiking trip along the Hubao Pond historic trail in New Taipei’s Shuangxi District. The group included 16 adults and 15 children and teens.

At 4 p.m., there was heavy rain and the group decided to return to the parking area. As they tried to cross a suddenly raging Beishi River over a silt dam, six people were washed away by floodwaters.

Four were later found to have drowned, including a 45-year-old man surnamed Chung (鐘), a 48-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), an 11-year-old boy surnamed Liu (劉), and a nine-year-old girl surnamed Tsai (蔡). The two who remained missing were a 15-year-old girl surnamed Chen (陳), who was found on Wednesday (Oct. 20), and an eight-year-old girl surnamed Liu (劉), who was found on Thursday.
Updated : 2021-10-21 18:20 GMT+08:00

