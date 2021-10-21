Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan's Iwata takes 1st-round lead at Zozo Championship

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 15:22
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during first round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Las Veg...
Rickie Fowler reacts after his putt on the 15th green during the final round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Ph...

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during first round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Las Veg...

Rickie Fowler reacts after his putt on the 15th green during the final round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Ph...

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Japanese golfer Hiroshi Iwata shot a 7-under 63 Thursday to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship.

Iwata had a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is taking the rest of the year off and is not playing in what has turned out to be the only PGA tournament on the Asia swing. Only three of the top 20 in the world are playing in Chiba.

Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner Xander Schauffele shot 70, as did Rickie Fowler, who is playing on a sponsor’s exemption for the second straight year.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa shot 71.

Tiger Woods won his 82nd career PGA Tour title at Narashino in 2019.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-21 16:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced