Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the center is considering either shortening quarantine or allowing people to quarantine at home during the Lunar New Year early next year.

At a press briefing following a meeting of the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee in the Legislative Yuan on Thursday (Oct. 21), Chen said the outbreak in Taiwan has been controlled. He said the goal now is to allow people to return with "peace of mind" during the next Lunar New Year holiday.

Chen said the CECC is considering whether to allow Taiwanese returning from overseas during the Lunar New Year festivities to either undergo quarantine at home, rather than epidemic prevention hotels, or shorten the number of days of mandatory quarantine. He said the rationale of adopting these measures would be to improve convenience for those returning to the country, while still having a minimal impact on epidemic prevention.

During the Legislative Yuan session, Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Chen how Taiwan's vaccination records will be brought in line with international standards, reported CNA. Chen said that a domestic digital vaccine certification system is in the works and the process of enabling it to be compatible with other countries is being discussed.