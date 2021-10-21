Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Council of Agriculture relaxes eating ban on Taiwan recreational fishing vessels

Local city governments are authorized to allow eating, drinking on recreational fishing vessels

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/21 15:34
People onboard recreational fishing vessel. (Agriharvest, Turumoan photo)

People onboard recreational fishing vessel. (Agriharvest, Turumoan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Council of Agriculture’s Fisheries Department has decided to relax the eating ban for recreational fishing vessels.

In principle, food and drink are still prohibited onboard ships, but local governments are authorized to allow it, depending on the COVID situation, UDN reported. The number of people each fishing vessel can carry per trip is the total number of registered crew members, in addition to a fixed number of passengers, per UDN.

Local governments still have to reduce the total number of people on board ships, comply with the real-name registration system, temperature checks, sanitation regulations, and eating rules. If a person needs to drink water, they must put their mask back on as soon as possible after drinking.

Chiayi County Government has concluded that recreational fishing boats are not fully enclosed spaces. Thus, as long as the crew keeps cabin doors and windows open to maintain a well-ventilated environment and abides by the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s "Catering Industry Pandemic Prevention Management Measures," it can provide catering services on board.
Taiwan
COVID-19
recreational fishing

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/10/21 08:09
More social housing needed in Taiwan as house prices skyrocket
More social housing needed in Taiwan as house prices skyrocket
2021/10/20 17:20
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
2021/10/20 17:04
Taiwan delegation to join Czech Republic, Lithuania trade talks during Europe tour
Taiwan delegation to join Czech Republic, Lithuania trade talks during Europe tour
2021/10/20 15:47
European Commission VP underscores importance of Taiwan Strait peace
European Commission VP underscores importance of Taiwan Strait peace
2021/10/20 15:45

Updated : 2021-10-21 16:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced