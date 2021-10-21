Alexa
Palau allows entry for travelers from Taiwan with just one COVID-19 dose

Taiwan’s indigenously developed Medigen shot accepted, no quarantine required

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/21 14:39
(Facebook, Pristine Paradise Palau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Palau announced Thursday (Oct. 21) that visitors from Taiwan will be allowed entry despite having only received one COVID-19 shot.

Travelers from Taiwan, including Taiwanese citizens and foreign nationals with a resident certificate, will enjoy unrestricted travel to the island country in the western Pacific by presenting proof of a single-dose COVID inoculation. No quarantine is required for these individuals, according to the country’s Bureau of Tourism.

This is regardless of the type of vaccine they have been administered, as long as it is validated by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sinovac vaccines are among the approved vaccines.

Also accepted is Taiwan’s homegrown Medigen, which was added to the approved vaccine list on Oct. 7.

Previously, travelers from Taiwan were only permitted entry to Palau if they were fully vaccinated or were seeking a second jab in the country. Since the travel bubble between the two countries resumed on Aug. 14, Palau has seen 2,000 arrivals, all of whom tested negative in PCR tests, the office said.

People returning from Palau are subject to five days of “reinforced” self-health monitoring and nine days of ordinary self-health monitoring. While PCR tests are still mandatory and they are banned from visiting crowded places during the period, they no longer need to enter isolation.
Updated : 2021-10-21 15:18 GMT+08:00

