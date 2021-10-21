Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Oct. 21) reported two new imported COVID-19 cases.

The CECC announced two imported COVID cases and no local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 846.

Imported cases

According to the CECC, case No. 16,458 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who returned to Taiwan from the U.S. on Oct. 6. While undergoing quarantine on Oct. 17, she developed a cough but thought it could have been due to her constant exposure to the cold air from the air conditioner in the room.

As her quarantine was set to expire, she was tested for the virus on Oct. 19 and was confirmed with COVID-19 on Thursday (Oct. 21). The health department has identified one contact in her case, who has begun self-health monitoring.

Case No. 16,459 is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who had been living in Myanmar for an extended period of time. He returned to Taiwan on Sept. 24.

Because a travel companion, case No. 16,393, had tested positive for the disease, he was placed in isolation at a quarantine center. Just as his quarantine was due to end, he underwent a coronavirus test on Oct. 20 and was confirmed with COVID-19 on Thursday.

He has been asymptomatic throughout his stay in Taiwan. One contact has been listed in his case who has been placed in isolation.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,801,349 COVID tests, with 3,783,802 coming back negative. Out of the 16,349 confirmed cases, 1,710 were imported, 14,585 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 846 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 834 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei, 319 in Taipei, 29 in Keelung, 27 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.