Taiwan and Hitachi train project wins Good Design Award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A graceful train design project from Taiwan Railways Administration and Hitachi Ltd. has won Japan's Good Design Award Best 100.

Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said in a statement its intercity express train unit EMU3000 titled "Rolling Stock," won Japan's major Good Design Award Best 100, in the railway, shipping, and aircraft category. Following a 10-year procurement plan finalized in January 2019, the trains are scheduled to start running at the end of December.

TRA said three EMU3000s have already arrived in Taiwan. According to the competition website, the judges commented that the award-winning vehicle redefined Taiwan's unique train look, with its simple exterior and softly sophisticated interior.

The judges added a vital part of the success was the unconventional design process that involved local organizers, international developers, and citizen participation. "The design of the project foresees the future timeframe that will take root in the local community along with the glory of the city," according to the evaluation.