Kerevi out of Australia's lineup to face Japan in rugby test

TOKYO (AP) — Samu Kerevi has been ruled out of Australia's rugby test against Japan in Oita on Saturday and will be replaced by Hunter Paisami in one of four changes to the Wallabies' starting XV.

Kerevi was instrumental in Australia’s four-game wining streak in the Rugby Championship that featured back-to-back victories over World Cup champion South Africa and against Argentina.

He injured his ankle in Australia’s most recent win over the Pumas and was in doubt for the test against Japan, the first of four on the squad's northern hemisphere tour.

The strong midfield presence of the Japan-based Kerevi and his combination with flyhalf Quade Cooper was influential in turning around the Wallabies’ fortunes following three straight losses to the New Zealand All Blacks.

“While it’s disappointing for Samu not to be able to play in Japan, Hunter started the first five tests this year and is chomping at the bit for another opportunity,” Rennie said.

Among the other changes to the starting lineup are Matt Philip returning at lock to partner Izack Rodda, Rob Leota on the blindside flank to join a backrow with captain Michael Hooper and No. 8 Rob Valetini, and Tom Wright returning on the wing.

Japan-based Cooper will start again at No. 10, forming an experienced halves combination with Nic White, while Paisami will join Len Ikitau in a young center combination.

Brumbies hooker Connal McInerney has been selected on the bench and could make his test debut against Japan.

The Wallabies are back in Japan for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, when the home team went unbeaten in a group containing the likes of Ireland and Scotland before losing to eventual champion South Africa in the quarterfinals. Two-time World Cup champion Australia lost in the quarterfinals to eventual runner-up England.

“We’ve got a huge amount of respect for the Brave Blossoms who are now competitive with the best sides in the world," Rennie said. "We’ll need to be at our best.”

Australia: Reece Hodge, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Andrew Kellaway, Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (captain), Rob Leota, Matt Philip, Izack Rodda, Taniela Tupou, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper. Reserves: Connal McInerney, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Darcy Swain, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Jordan Petaia.

