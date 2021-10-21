Taiwan records all-time high September exports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Export orders for September reached a record-high amid strong international demand for Taiwanese products.

Exports last month hit US$62.9 billion (NT$1.75 trillion), according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Wednesday (Oct. 20). This represents an increase of 25.7% from a year earlier and also marks the 19th consecutive month of positive export growth, CNA cited the MOEA as saying.

The MOEA said rollouts of new smartphones, demand for new technologies, as well as stockpiling for the holiday season, helped the country’s export numbers. Electronics exports in September reached US$19.49 billion, a 21.5% increase from a year earlier, while exports for computer and telecommunications products jumped 39.1% year-on-year to US$19.39 billion.

The United States, China, Europe, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were Taiwan’s biggest export destinations in September. The U.S. accounted for US$19.29 billion, China US$16.01 billion, Europe US$13.5 billion, and ASEAN US$5.35 billion.

The ministry also added that export orders for the first three quarters of 2021 totaled US$481.63 billion, a 32.4% year-on-year increase. Looking forward, the ministry expects October export numbers to continue their upward trend.